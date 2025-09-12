Poland and BAE Systems Forge Alliance for Ammunition Production
Poland partners with British firm BAE Systems to produce 155 mm artillery rounds, addressing shortages among Ukraine and NATO allies. The initiative is part of a broader defense strategy, including three new ammunition factories, to increase Poland's military readiness amid Russian threats.
Poland is stepping up its defense preparedness by collaborating with British defense giant BAE Systems to manufacture 155 mm artillery rounds. This move addresses critical shortages affecting Ukraine and NATO partners, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced on Friday.
As part of a comprehensive defense strategy, Poland has committed 2.4 billion zlotys to construct three state-of-the-art ammunition factories. "Our cooperation with BAE Systems will enable us to significantly enhance our technological capacity and increase production volumes," Tusk remarked during his visit to the Dezamet factory in Nowa Deba, southern Poland.
The agreement aims to sustain annual production of approximately 130,000 artillery rounds within two years, synchronizing with Poland's growing role in Europe's defense landscape. Further discussions with NATO and the UN Security Council are set to address recent security concerns following a Russian drone incursion into Polish airspace.
