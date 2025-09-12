Historic Victory: CP Radhakrishnan Elected 15th Vice President of India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde met with newly elected Vice President CP Radhakrishnan in the national capital on Friday. The meeting followed Radhakrishnan's oath-taking as the 15th Vice President of India, a ceremony graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh among others.

After assuming office, CP Radhakrishnan honored Mahatma Gandhi with a floral tribute at Rajghat, New Delhi. The NDA nominee was elected with 452 votes, defeating Opposition candidate and former Supreme Court judge B. Sudershan Reddy, who received 300 votes. The oath ceremony took place at an auspicious time as per traditional belief.

An experienced BJP leader, Radhakrishnan previously served as Governor of Maharashtra and Jharkhand, holding additional charges in Telangana and Puducherry. His victory saw the participation of 98.2% MPs, with his support extending beyond NDA allies, indicating cross-voting from the Opposition camp.