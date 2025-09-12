Left Menu

Coal India Introduces Landmark Reforms for Workers' Welfare and Mineral Exploration

Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy announced significant reforms in Coal India Ltd., including enhanced ex gratia for mine accident victims and new uniforms for employees. Additionally, a critical mineral exploration mission is underway in collaboration with international partners, highlighting India's commitment to green energy expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 12-09-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 17:51 IST
Coal India Introduces Landmark Reforms for Workers' Welfare and Mineral Exploration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant policy shift, Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy announced that Coal India Ltd (CIL), the country's largest miner, will enhance the ex gratia for workers affected by mine accidents to Rs 25 lakh, up from Rs 15 lakh. This change will come into effect on September 17, coinciding with Vishwakarma Diwas and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.

Additionally, Coal India will introduce uniforms for all employees, from the chairman to minor public sector undertakings (MDOs), marking the first such initiative post-Independence, aimed at fostering unity and discipline.

The government remains committed to cutting coal imports, having saved Rs 60,000 crore last year alone, amidst further coal sector reforms. Meanwhile, a Rs 32,000 crore National Critical Mineral Mission will advance exploration projects in Argentina and Zambia for crucial resources like lithium, essential for renewable energy solutions.

TRENDING

1
Trump Dispatches National Guard to Curb Crime in Memphis

Trump Dispatches National Guard to Curb Crime in Memphis

 Global
2
Madhya Pradesh CM Announces Hike in Ladli Behna Yojana Aid

Madhya Pradesh CM Announces Hike in Ladli Behna Yojana Aid

 India
3
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
4
Sebi to overhaul governance framework of stock exchanges by mandating the appointment of two executive directors: Chairman.

Sebi to overhaul governance framework of stock exchanges by mandating the ap...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025