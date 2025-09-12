Coal India Introduces Landmark Reforms for Workers' Welfare and Mineral Exploration

In a significant policy shift, Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy announced that Coal India Ltd (CIL), the country's largest miner, will enhance the ex gratia for workers affected by mine accidents to Rs 25 lakh, up from Rs 15 lakh. This change will come into effect on September 17, coinciding with Vishwakarma Diwas and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.

Additionally, Coal India will introduce uniforms for all employees, from the chairman to minor public sector undertakings (MDOs), marking the first such initiative post-Independence, aimed at fostering unity and discipline.

The government remains committed to cutting coal imports, having saved Rs 60,000 crore last year alone, amidst further coal sector reforms. Meanwhile, a Rs 32,000 crore National Critical Mineral Mission will advance exploration projects in Argentina and Zambia for crucial resources like lithium, essential for renewable energy solutions.