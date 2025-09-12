Left Menu

Arrests Made in Exile Officer's Murder Case

Costa Rican police have apprehended four individuals in connection with the murder of Roberto Samcam, a former Nicaraguan military officer in exile. Samcam, who had openly criticized the Nicaraguan government, was killed in his Costa Rican residence, intensifying international attention on the politically charged case.

Costa Rican authorities have detained four suspects linked to the June murder of a Nicaraguan ex-military officer in exile, according to an official announcement on Friday.

Roberto Samcam, a retired major of the Sandinista forces, was found shot to death in his condominium near the Costa Rican capital. Authorities suggest the killing might be politically motivated, as Samcam had been a prominent critic of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega's administration.

The incident has drawn widespread concern, highlighting the dangers faced by political exiles and adding pressure on Central American governments to ensure safety for dissidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

