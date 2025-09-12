Arrests Made in Exile Officer's Murder Case

Costa Rican authorities have detained four suspects linked to the June murder of a Nicaraguan ex-military officer in exile, according to an official announcement on Friday.

Roberto Samcam, a retired major of the Sandinista forces, was found shot to death in his condominium near the Costa Rican capital. Authorities suggest the killing might be politically motivated, as Samcam had been a prominent critic of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega's administration.

The incident has drawn widespread concern, highlighting the dangers faced by political exiles and adding pressure on Central American governments to ensure safety for dissidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)