Denmark Rallies EU for Tougher Sanctions on Russia
Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen urges the EU to strengthen its sanctions against Russia, emphasizing comprehensive measures and transatlantic cooperation. Denmark, leading the EU presidency, aims to implement the 19th sanctions package by December and encourages Ukrainian defense companies to establish production in Denmark.
- Country:
- Denmark
Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen has called for the European Union to adopt the toughest possible sanctions against Russia. Speaking in Kyiv, he noted that Denmark, which presides over the EU's current presidency, plans to work towards initiating a 19th round of sanctions within the year.
Rasmussen highlighted the need for a complete sanctions package that tackles various sectors, including the shadow fleet and financial operations, while underlining the importance of transatlantic cooperation. He also welcomed potential U.S. initiatives on further sanctions.
In addition, Rasmussen revealed plans to support Ukrainian defense firms in Denmark, citing Ukrainian Fire Point's new missile fuel production venture as a significant step forward in bilateral defense cooperation.
