Controversy Erupts Over Haryana's Crop Loss Compensation

Haryana's opposition leader, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, criticized the state’s compensation for crop losses, calling it inadequate compared to actual farming costs. The government’s relief package, announced on September 8, includes various compensations for flood-related damages but faces backlash for undermining farmers' woes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 22:14 IST
Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In a sharp critique, Haryana Assembly Leader of Opposition, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, lambasted the state's recent compensation announcement for crop losses, accusing the government of aggravating the plight of farmers. Hooda contended that offering compensation between Rs 7,000 and Rs 15,000 is grossly unfair when farming costs and lease rates far exceed these amounts.

Hooda took to social media platform 'X' to express his discontent, highlighting an evident disparity between the provided aid and the actual expenses borne by farmers. He alleged that such inadequate support signals a deeper conspiracy to undermine agriculture in Haryana. Earlier this month, the Haryana Chief Minister unveiled compensatory measures following heavy rains that wrought havoc across the state.

According to the Chief Minister's office, a reserve fund of Rs 3.26 crore was allocated for immediate relief efforts. This funding covers necessities such as food, shelter, and fuel, besides addressing diverse damages from crop failures to infrastructure losses. Despite these measures, critics argue it falls short of equitably addressing the agricultural community's substantial losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

