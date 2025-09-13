Trump Administration Challenges Approval of Maryland Offshore Wind Farm
The Trump administration has urged the withdrawal of the Interior Department's 2024 approval for a wind farm near Maryland. This move is part of a broader campaign to halt the progress of offshore wind and clean energy projects. The legal motion was filed in a Maryland court following a lawsuit from Ocean City's mayor and city council.
The Trump administration has taken legal action to halt the progress of a wind farm off Maryland's coast, seeking to revoke its 2024 approval. This request, submitted to a federal judge, aligns with a broader series of efforts by the administration to thwart the advancement of clean energy projects, particularly those involving offshore wind.
According to recently filed court documents, the action centers on a lawsuit initiated by Ocean City's mayor and city council in Maryland. The lawsuit challenges the U.S. Interior Department's endorsement of the US Wind project, raising significant implications for the future of renewable energy initiatives in the region.
Critics argue that this legal maneuver is symptomatic of the administration's larger agenda to sideline renewable energy ventures. With offshore wind farms considered pivotal for clean energy progression, the decision to reevaluate the Maryland project will likely spark further debate over environmental priorities and energy development strategies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
