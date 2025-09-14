Fire Extinguished at Major Russian Oil Refinery After Drone Incident

A fire that erupted at the Kirishi oil refinery in Russia's northwest has been successfully extinguished, according to Leningrad region Governor Alexander Drozdenko. The blaze was triggered by debris from a downed drone, he stated on Sunday.

No injuries were reported during the incident. The Kirishi refinery, operated by Surgutneftegaz, is a critical part of Russia's oil processing infrastructure. It is among the top two refineries in the country, refining approximately 17.7 million metric tons or 355,000 barrels of crude oil per day, accounting for about 6.4% of the nation's total production.

The event raises ongoing concerns about the safety and security of major industrial facilities. Despite the potential severity of such incidents, the swift response managed to prevent casualties and contain the damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)