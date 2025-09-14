Drones and Diplomacy: Ukraine's Strikes Amid Global Sanctions Debate
Ukraine launched an attack with 361 drones on Russia, igniting a fire at Kirishi oil refinery. No injuries were reported. The escalation comes amidst talks on ending Europe’s deadliest conflict since WWII. Ukraine’s drone command confirmed a successful strike, while the U.S. pressures NATO for stricter energy sanctions.
Ukraine launched a substantial attack employing 361 drones against Russia, leading to a brief fire at the significant Kirishi oil refinery, according to Russian officials on Sunday. Importantly, no injuries were reported in this assault.
This intensification of drone activity coincides with major powers discussing solutions to the most lethal conflict in Europe since World War Two. Ukrainian drones have targeted Russian oil infrastructure, with Russian drones downing even in NATO member Poland. Russia's defense ministry reported that Russian air defense systems intercepted the drones, without specifying attack locations.
The Kirishinefteorgsintez refinery, among Russia's top refineries, was targeted, with three drones reportedly destroyed nearby. The drone strike, confirmed by Ukraine, affected a facility refining 17.7 million metric tons yearly, constituting 6.4% of Russia's crude. Meanwhile, U.S. pushes for tighter NATO energy sanctions to reduce Russia's war revenues, as President Trump hints at new energy sanctions if NATO allies comply.
