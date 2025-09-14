Left Menu

Revamping Defence Procurement: A New Era for Military Efficiency

The Defence Procurement Manual 2025, approved by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, aims to streamline and simplify procurement processes for the Indian military, fostering jointness among the services and enhancing self-reliance in defence manufacturing. The manual aligns with modern warfare needs and emphasizes transparency and accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 20:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to enhance military efficiency, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has greenlit the Defence Procurement Manual (DPM) 2025. The revamped framework aims to streamline, simplify, and rationalize the revenue procurement process for the military, fostering jointness among the three services.

The DPM's core objective is to ensure the timely and cost-effective availability of resources to maintain the highest level of military preparedness through expedited decision-making. The document also aims to strengthen ease of doing business, promoting self-reliance in defence manufacturing and technology.

The manual, which has been revised in consultation with armed forces and other stakeholders, emphasizes transparency and accountability by aligning with the latest developments in public procurement while utilizing domestic market expertise and capabilities.

