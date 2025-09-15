Left Menu

Russia's Primorsk oil port partially resumes loadings after drone strikes, sources say

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-09-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 19:44 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Baltic Sea port of Primorsk, a major outlet for Russian oil exports, partially resumed operations on Saturday following disruptions and damage caused by Ukrainian drone strikes, two sources familiar with the matter said. Primorsk, which is capable of loading some 1 million barrels of oil per day, is expected to operate at a lower capacity due to the damage, the sources said. They added that the loading schedule is expected to be delayed by several days.

Just a couple of vessels loaded oil over the weekend, the sources said, and it was not clear if all the berths were operational. Pipeline operator Transneft, which manages the port, did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The tankers hit during the attack on Friday, the Kusto and Cai Yun, remain at anchor near the port, according to LSEG data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

