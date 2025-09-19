Left Menu

Security Scare Diverts IndiGo Flight; SpiceJet Passengers Stranded Amid Delays

An IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Phuket was diverted to Chennai due to a security threat. Passengers will face delays due to night curfew in Phuket. Meanwhile, SpiceJet passengers experienced significant inconvenience at Delhi airport as a technical snag delayed their Kathmandu-bound flight, causing lengthy onboard waits.

19-09-2025
Representational Image. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

An IndiGo flight en route from Mumbai to Phuket was unexpectedly diverted to Chennai on Friday following a security threat, according to IndiGo officials. The decision was aligned with established security protocols, mandating immediate notification to relevant authorities and subsequent security checks on the aircraft upon arrival in Chennai.

Due to the night curfew at Phuket airport, the flight's journey is scheduled to resume later in the night. IndiGo assured minimal inconvenience to passengers by providing refreshments and regular updates, highlighting the airline's commitment to customer safety.

In a separate incident, over 100 passengers on a SpiceJet flight bound for Kathmandu faced significant delays at Delhi airport following a technical issue. Passengers remained on an air-conditioned cabin for over an hour before being asked to deboard. The plane was eventually brought back to the bay for further checks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

