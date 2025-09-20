United Airlines Faces Cyberattack-Induced Delays in Major Airports
United Airlines Holdings Inc. reported technical issues stemming from a cyberattack, resulting in minor departure delays at airports in London Heathrow (LHR), Brussels (BRU), and Berlin (BER). The airline is working to resolve these issues while ensuring passenger safety and minimizing disruption.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 17:53 IST
United Airlines Holdings Inc. has acknowledged a cyberattack causing technical issues leading to minor departure delays at several major airports, including London Heathrow (LHR), Brussels (BRU), and Berlin (BER).
The airline is actively addressing these technical issues to ensure minimal passenger disruption and maintain safety standards.
While the company is working towards a resolution, passengers are advised to check their flight status for updates.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- United Airlines
- cyberattack
- delays
- technical issue
- airport
- departure
- Heathrow
- Brussels
- Berlin
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Singer Zubeen Garg's body arrives at Guwahati airport: Officials.
Europe's Airports Rocked by Cyberattack: A Deep Dive into Aviation Vulnerabilities
Cyberattack Disrupts Half of Flights at Brussels Airport
European Airports Crippled by Cyberattack: Travel Chaos in the Skies
Indian Airports Unaffected by European Cyber Attack Chaos