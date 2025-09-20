Left Menu

United Airlines Faces Cyberattack-Induced Delays in Major Airports

United Airlines Holdings Inc. reported technical issues stemming from a cyberattack, resulting in minor departure delays at airports in London Heathrow (LHR), Brussels (BRU), and Berlin (BER). The airline is working to resolve these issues while ensuring passenger safety and minimizing disruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 17:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. has acknowledged a cyberattack causing technical issues leading to minor departure delays at several major airports, including London Heathrow (LHR), Brussels (BRU), and Berlin (BER).

The airline is actively addressing these technical issues to ensure minimal passenger disruption and maintain safety standards.

While the company is working towards a resolution, passengers are advised to check their flight status for updates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

