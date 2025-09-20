India's Maritime Renaissance: Unveiling a 'Samudra Se Samriddhi' Future
PM Modi initiated Rs 33,600 crore worth of development projects to revamp India's maritime strength through self-reliance and innovation. Key initiatives like the Mumbai International Cruise Terminal and shipbuilding reforms are set to boost economic growth, with Gujarat emerging as a pivotal hub in this transformation.
In a major boost to India's maritime prowess, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for development projects worth over Rs 33,600 crore at the 'Samudra Se Samriddhi' programme in Bhavnagar. These ventures aim to enhance the country's self-reliance and maritime capabilities, pivotal for economic expansion.
Highlighting the significance of initiatives like 'Chip to Ship,' PM Modi stressed self-reliance as the cornerstone for India's path to prosperity. The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of policy reforms in the marine sector, aimed at breaking overseas dependencies and reviving India's maritime legacy.
The projects include the inauguration of the Mumbai International Cruise Terminal, expected to propel port-based industry and cruise tourism. Gujarat is emerging as a central hub for these transformations, leading efforts in shipbuilding, ship recycling, and bolstering import-export efficiencies. When completed, these measures promise to elevate India's global maritime status.
