Left Menu

India's Maritime Renaissance: Unveiling a 'Samudra Se Samriddhi' Future

PM Modi initiated Rs 33,600 crore worth of development projects to revamp India's maritime strength through self-reliance and innovation. Key initiatives like the Mumbai International Cruise Terminal and shipbuilding reforms are set to boost economic growth, with Gujarat emerging as a pivotal hub in this transformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 18:16 IST
India's Maritime Renaissance: Unveiling a 'Samudra Se Samriddhi' Future
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI/DD). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a major boost to India's maritime prowess, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for development projects worth over Rs 33,600 crore at the 'Samudra Se Samriddhi' programme in Bhavnagar. These ventures aim to enhance the country's self-reliance and maritime capabilities, pivotal for economic expansion.

Highlighting the significance of initiatives like 'Chip to Ship,' PM Modi stressed self-reliance as the cornerstone for India's path to prosperity. The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of policy reforms in the marine sector, aimed at breaking overseas dependencies and reviving India's maritime legacy.

The projects include the inauguration of the Mumbai International Cruise Terminal, expected to propel port-based industry and cruise tourism. Gujarat is emerging as a central hub for these transformations, leading efforts in shipbuilding, ship recycling, and bolstering import-export efficiencies. When completed, these measures promise to elevate India's global maritime status.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Autism Announcement: Unveiling Controversial Findings

Trump's Autism Announcement: Unveiling Controversial Findings

 United States
2
Trump's Upcoming Announcement: Autism and Prescription Drug Pricing Shakeup

Trump's Upcoming Announcement: Autism and Prescription Drug Pricing Shakeup

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes at Nashua's Sky Meadow Country Club

Tragedy Strikes at Nashua's Sky Meadow Country Club

 United States
4
Turmoil in Virginia: Trump's Controversial Nomination for Federal Prosecutor

Turmoil in Virginia: Trump's Controversial Nomination for Federal Prosecutor

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exports, climate change and political instability threatens food security in ECO region

ASEAN’s economic boom fuels rising carbon emissions

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025