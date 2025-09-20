Left Menu

Tri-Services Symposium Sparks Innovation in Defence Technology

The Tri-Services Academia Technology Symposium (T-SATS), taking place on September 22-23, 2025, in New Delhi, aims to bridge innovation and collaboration between India's Armed Forces and academic institutions. Inaugurated by Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauha, the event will feature innovations and discussions on niche defence technologies.

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to foster collaborative innovation, the Armed Forces of India are teaming up with academic institutions for the inaugural Tri-Services Academia Technology Symposium (T-SATS), scheduled for September 22-23, 2025. To be held at the Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi, the event will be inaugurated by Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauha, who will also unveil an exhibition of innovations submitted by academic institutions.

Organised under the leadership of the Indian Army's Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff, the symposium seeks to harmonize the Services-Academia research and development ecosystem. The focus is on developing advanced technologies crucial for national defence, encapsulated by the theme 'Vivek va Anusandhan se Vijay' - Victory Through Wisdom and Innovation.

Gathering directors and department heads from over 200 leading academic and 50 R&D institutions, the symposium will be a nexus of ideas. Students from IITs and other technical institutes, alongside subject matter experts from all three military branches, will discuss and promote innovative technologies aligned with the operational needs of the services. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Raksha Rajya Mantri Sanjay Seth, and Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi are set to join the proceedings on September 23.

