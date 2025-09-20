Punjab Flood Relief: Leaders Unite for Recovery
Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann address the extensive flood damage in Punjab, emphasizing local interaction and the launch of 'Mission Chardikala'. They urge immediate compensation, with the state facing potential losses of Rs 13,800 crore. PM Modi promises additional financial aid of Rs 1600 crore.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar visited Punjab's flood-affected Ajnala region to assess the crop devastation after recent deluges. Interacting with locals, he advocated for immediate compensation, emphasizing that Prime Minister Modi's pledged 1600 crore rupees should directly reach those affected.
On September 17, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann initiated 'Mission Chardikala' focused on rehabilitating flood-hit families. In a heartfelt video message, he described the state's estimated losses of Rs 13,800 crore and urged global Punjabi support for relief efforts.
Earlier, Prime Minister Modi conducted an aerial survey of Punjab's distressed regions and chaired a meeting in Gurdaspur. He announced Rs 1600 crore in aid, supplementing Punjab's financial resources for recovery from the destructive cloudbursts and heavy rains.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Transformational Leadership: Amit Shah Highlights PM Modi's Impact on India
ModiNomics: Charting 25 Years of India's Transformative Economic Policies
Critics Slam Modi Government Over H-1B Visa Fee Hike
Congress Calls Out New H-1B Fee as a 'Huge Blow' to India, Challenges PM Modi's Stance
Telangana BJP Chief Backs Modi's Self-Reliance Amid US H-1B Fee Hike