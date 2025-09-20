Himachal's Pashu Mitra Policy-2025: Bridging Gaps in Veterinary Care

The Himachal Pradesh government has introduced the Pashu Mitra Policy-2025, aiming to bolster local participation in animal husbandry and amplify veterinary healthcare services, officials revealed on Saturday.

According to a spokesperson from the Animal Husbandry Department, this initiative seeks to immediately address the healthcare requirements of cattle and other domestic animals. Initially, 1,000 young locals are set to be trained and appointed as pashu mitras in rural areas.

These pashu mitras will act as intermediaries between veterinarians and farmers, particularly in regions where access to veterinary services is limited. Their non-transferable role will also offer livelihood opportunities, with an honorarium of Rs 5,000 per month for part-time engagement, while raising awareness about local issues like man-animal conflicts and stray cattle.