India's Rising Innovation Wave: Over 100 Unicorns and Counting

Dr. PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, highlighted India's meteoric rise as a global innovation powerhouse during the annual convocation at the Indian Institute of Management in Mumbai. He proudly stated that with over 100 unicorns and nearly two lakh start-ups, India is now the third-largest start-up ecosystem globally.

Mishra emphasized the transformative role of technology, citing advancements in artificial intelligence, big data analytics, and blockchain technology. He lauded the government-led initiatives like the Rs 1 lakh crore Anusandhan National Research Fund and the India AI Mission, aimed at fostering leadership in AI and bridging innovation gaps.

Drawing attention to global challenges such as trade wars and geopolitical tensions, Mishra asserted India's commitment to progress amid complexities. Under Prime Minister Modi's vision, India aims to be a developed nation by 2047, stressing teamwork and a positive attitude as critical to this transformative journey.