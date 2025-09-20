Left Menu

High-Stakes Trade Talks: India and U.S. Seek Path Amid Tariff Tensions

Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal will visit the United States on September 22 for trade discussions. The talks aim to find a breakthrough after the U.S. imposed steep tariffs on Indian imports. Both countries described recent negotiations as positive and hope to intensify collaborative efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 21:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal is set to visit the United States on September 22 for crucial trade talks, according to a recent announcement from India's Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The ministry revealed that a preceding visit by a team of U.S. officials to India on September 16 resulted in fruitful discussions on several trade-related issues. This has led to an agreement to strengthen efforts toward a comprehensive trade deal.

This development follows heightened tensions, as the U.S., under President Donald Trump, raised tariffs on Indian imports to up to 50% in response to India's oil imports from Russia amid ongoing geopolitical conflicts.

