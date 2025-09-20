High-Stakes Trade Talks: India and U.S. Seek Path Amid Tariff Tensions
Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal will visit the United States on September 22 for trade discussions. The talks aim to find a breakthrough after the U.S. imposed steep tariffs on Indian imports. Both countries described recent negotiations as positive and hope to intensify collaborative efforts.
Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal is set to visit the United States on September 22 for crucial trade talks, according to a recent announcement from India's Ministry of Commerce and Industry.
The ministry revealed that a preceding visit by a team of U.S. officials to India on September 16 resulted in fruitful discussions on several trade-related issues. This has led to an agreement to strengthen efforts toward a comprehensive trade deal.
This development follows heightened tensions, as the U.S., under President Donald Trump, raised tariffs on Indian imports to up to 50% in response to India's oil imports from Russia amid ongoing geopolitical conflicts.
