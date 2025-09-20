Countdown to BTC Elections: A New Era for Bodoland?

The campaigning for the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections ended Saturday evening, clearing the path for elections to be held on September 22 across 40 council seats. The Assam State Election Commission announced that voting would take place from 7:30 am to 4 pm, with the counting of votes scheduled for September 26.

A total of 26,58,153 voters, including 13,23,536 males, 13,34,600 females, and 17 others, will determine the future of 316 candidates. Voters will head to 3359 polling stations in the five districts of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR): Kokrajhar, Chirang, Udalguri, Baksa, and Tamulpur. Notably, 187 polling stations will be managed exclusively by female officials this year, and a tight race is anticipated between the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), the Bodoland People's Front (BPF), and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal stressed the importance of BJP's governance to continue fostering peace in the region. Speaking at a rally in Baksa's Fatemabad Tea Estate, Sonowal highlighted the significant transformation from past conflict to current peace and development under the BJP-led initiatives. He credited the implementation of the Bodo Accord by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah as a key factor in achieving stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)