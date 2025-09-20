Zelenskiy Awaits U.S. Sanctions Against Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expects robust U.S. sanctions targeting Russia to follow the European Union's recent action. The EU has revealed its 19th sanctions package aimed at Moscow, aligned with Ukraine's recommendations.

Zelenskiy lauded the EU for incorporating numerous Ukrainian proposals and stressed the significance of similar steps from the U.S.

He highlighted the collaborative effort, underlining Europe's dedication and urging the United States to mirror these measures in support of Ukraine.