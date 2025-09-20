Left Menu

Zelenskiy Awaits U.S. Sanctions Against Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is looking forward to strong sanctions from the United States against Russia after the European Union announced its 19th sanctions package. Zelenskiy has expressed gratitude as many of Ukraine’s proposals are part of the EU's strategy and now awaits U.S. actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2025 23:52 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 23:52 IST
Zelenskiy Awaits U.S. Sanctions Against Russia
sanctions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expects robust U.S. sanctions targeting Russia to follow the European Union's recent action. The EU has revealed its 19th sanctions package aimed at Moscow, aligned with Ukraine's recommendations.

Zelenskiy lauded the EU for incorporating numerous Ukrainian proposals and stressed the significance of similar steps from the U.S.

He highlighted the collaborative effort, underlining Europe's dedication and urging the United States to mirror these measures in support of Ukraine.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes at Nashua's Sky Meadow Country Club

Tragedy Strikes at Nashua's Sky Meadow Country Club

 United States
2
Turmoil in Virginia: Trump's Controversial Nomination for Federal Prosecutor

Turmoil in Virginia: Trump's Controversial Nomination for Federal Prosecutor

 United States
3
Thrilling Relay Race Secures U.S. Advancement Amid Controversy

Thrilling Relay Race Secures U.S. Advancement Amid Controversy

 Global
4
U.S.-China Reach Breakthrough TikTok Deal Amid Economic Tensions

U.S.-China Reach Breakthrough TikTok Deal Amid Economic Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exports, climate change and political instability threatens food security in ECO region

ASEAN’s economic boom fuels rising carbon emissions

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025