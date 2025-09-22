Pfizer Eyes $7.3 Billion Acquisition of Metsera

Pfizer is reportedly on the verge of acquiring Metsera, a company specializing in anti-obesity medications, for approximately $7.3 billion, according to sources cited by the Financial Times on Sunday.

This potential acquisition highlights Pfizer's strategic move to expand its footprint in the lucrative obesity drug market, tapping into growing global concerns over rising obesity rates.

Efforts to confirm the report from independent sources, such as Reuters, have yet to be successful, leaving details of the deal pending further official validation.