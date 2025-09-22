Left Menu

Pfizer Eyes $7.3 Billion Acquisition of Metsera

Pfizer is nearing a $7.3 billion acquisition of Metsera, a developer of anti-obesity drugs, as reported by the Financial Times. The deal signifies Pfizer's growing interest in the lucrative obesity drug market. Reuters was unable to independently confirm the details of the report.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Pfizer is reportedly on the verge of acquiring Metsera, a company specializing in anti-obesity medications, for approximately $7.3 billion, according to sources cited by the Financial Times on Sunday.

This potential acquisition highlights Pfizer's strategic move to expand its footprint in the lucrative obesity drug market, tapping into growing global concerns over rising obesity rates.

Efforts to confirm the report from independent sources, such as Reuters, have yet to be successful, leaving details of the deal pending further official validation.

