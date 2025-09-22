Mamata Banerjee Slams Central Government Amid GST Reforms Rollout

In a scathing critique coinciding with the introduction of revised Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lambasted the NDA government for allegedly shifting the financial burden onto state governments. Speaking at the 25 Pally Club Durga Puja pandal inauguration, Banerjee highlighted the imbalance in fiscal responsibility.

Banerjee expressed dissatisfaction with the central government's claims of credit, arguing that all financial relief comes at the cost of state coffers. She had previously pushed for GST exemptions on life-saving medicines and small items, emphasising that the central authorities have not financially supported these relief efforts.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh endorsed Banerjee's stance, remarking that the overhaul, prompted by widespread public resistance against the GST structure, was owed to her vigilance. The modified two-slab regime aims to reduce consumer prices and broaden the tax base across several industries.