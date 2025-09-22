Left Menu

Wall Street Dips Amid Policy Uncertainty

Wall Street's major indexes opened lower starting the week, following record highs. A dip came as uncertainty around President Trump's visa policies affected market sentiment. The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all recorded losses in early trading.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-09-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 19:04 IST
Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Monday, following a previous rally to record highs. The downturn was exacerbated by uncertainties surrounding President Donald Trump's visa policies, causing a negative shift in market sentiment.

The opening saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average decrease by 108.6 points or 0.23%, landing at 46,206.69. Similarly, the S&P 500 experienced a decline of 10.1 points, or 0.15%, reaching 6,654.28.

Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite dropped 24.9 points, or 0.11%, settling at 22,606.592, as traders showed caution in response to regulatory uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

