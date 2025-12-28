Zelenskiy Prepares for Crucial Talks with Trump
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy discussed his upcoming meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump during a phone call with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. He updated Starmer on the frontline situation and the impact of Russian strikes, as well as ongoing European contact efforts.
In a strategic move ahead of his scheduled meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy held a detailed phone discussion with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Sunday.
Zelenskiy mentioned that their conversation, shared on social platform X, involved discussions on the preparations for meeting Trump, alongside updates regarding European partner contacts.
The Ukrainian leader further briefed Starmer on the current conditions at the frontline and the repercussions resulting from Russian military assaults.
