Putin Proposes Nuclear Treaty Extension Amid Ukraine Tensions

Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed a one-year extension of the New START nuclear treaty to the United States, seeking to ease geopolitical tensions while a more comprehensive deal is discussed. This comes as concerns grow over the treaty's February 5 expiration, potentially increasing nuclear arsenals in both nations.

The New START treaty, which limits deployed warheads to 1,550 on each side, is at risk of lapsing without renewal. Putin emphasizes that extending the treaty would support global non-proliferation and foster dialogue with Washington. However, the Ukraine conflict poses a significant obstacle to bilateral discussions.

While Putin's proposal marks a shift in Moscow's approach, calling for mutual restraint, the U.S. administration under President Trump has yet to respond. With Beijing rejecting inclusion in a new deal, the path to renewed arms control remains fraught with geopolitical complexity.

