Yogi Adityanath Kicks Off Navratri with Aarti, Pledges Swift Resolution to Public Grievances

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath initiated Sharadiya Navratri with aarti at Gorakhnath Temple, ensuring attention to citizen issues. In a Janata Darshan, he addressed public grievances, emphasizing swift governmental support. Key topics included access to welfare schemes, land protection, and medical assistance, with a focus on efficient solutions.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath marked the beginning of Sharadiya Navratri by performing aarti and Kalash Sthapana at the Gorakhnath Temple on Monday. On this auspicious day, he commenced his duties with a public service focus, meeting citizens at the temple for Janata Darshan, where he listened to their grievances and directed officials for swift resolutions, as per an official announcement.

During the Janata Darshan, held in front of Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhawan, the Chief Minister interacted with approximately 250 people, many of whom were women. He ensured that each concern was addressed, promising timely, transparent, and satisfactory solutions. CM Yogi emphasized that every needy individual should benefit fully from government welfare schemes.

Addressing specific issues, the CM reacted promptly to a woman's complaint about lacking a ration card, directing officials to expedite resolution for eligible recipients. On reports of land encroachments, he ordered strict legal measures to protect the interests of the poor. Coordination between the Revenue and Police departments was also mandated to mitigate such disputes.

In response to requests for medical assistance, CM Yogi assured attendees that financial constraints would not hinder treatment. He instructed officials to prepare and submit cost estimates urgently, pledging governmental financial aid. CM Yogi reiterated his commitment to public welfare, urging officials to act swiftly to alleviate citizen hardships.

