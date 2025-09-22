India and France Strengthen Ties in Civil Nuclear Energy

India and France have reinforced their partnership in civil nuclear energy, with a focus on developing small and advanced modular reactors. This collaboration aims to explore joint project opportunities with third countries, the Ministry of External Affairs announced.

The bilateral special task force on civil nuclear energy met in New Delhi, co-chaired by India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Anne-Marie Descotes, the French Foreign Ministry's Secretary-General. They reviewed the past year's progress in nuclear cooperation and reaffirmed their commitment to engaging in emerging technologies.

In addition to nuclear energy, the countries discussed strengthening their partnership in sectors like defense, innovation, technology, and space. They also exchanged views on global issues such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict and developments in West Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)