India and France Strengthen Ties in Civil Nuclear Energy

India and France reviewed their civil nuclear energy partnership, focusing on small and advanced modular reactors. They explored joint project possibilities with third countries, aiming to strengthen bilateral cooperation. Discussions also covered defense, innovation, technology, and space, and addressed global issues like the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2025 23:12 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 23:12 IST
  • India

India and France have reinforced their partnership in civil nuclear energy, with a focus on developing small and advanced modular reactors. This collaboration aims to explore joint project opportunities with third countries, the Ministry of External Affairs announced.

The bilateral special task force on civil nuclear energy met in New Delhi, co-chaired by India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Anne-Marie Descotes, the French Foreign Ministry's Secretary-General. They reviewed the past year's progress in nuclear cooperation and reaffirmed their commitment to engaging in emerging technologies.

In addition to nuclear energy, the countries discussed strengthening their partnership in sectors like defense, innovation, technology, and space. They also exchanged views on global issues such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict and developments in West Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

