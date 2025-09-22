University Launches Independent Review Following Assassination
Utah Valley University is conducting a comprehensive review with an external organization following the assassination of Charlie Kirk. The university is reinforcing its dedication to free speech, intellectual inquiry, and constructive dialogue amid this crisis.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-09-2025 23:20 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 23:20 IST
Utah Valley University is taking decisive action by initiating an independent review with an external organization after the shocking assassination of Charlie Kirk.
The institution is using this incident to reaffirm its commitment to uphold principles of free speech, intellectual inquiry, and constructive dialogue.
This move comes as part of efforts to maintain a safe and open academic environment where diverse ideas can freely circulate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Assassination Attempt at the Golf Course: The Ryan Routh Saga
Consequence Culture: Conservatives Clash Over Free Speech After Charlie Kirk's Assassination
After Kirk's Assassination: The GOP's Next Steps in Mobilizing Young Voters
Justice Department Seeks 30-Year Sentence in Kavanaugh Assassination Attempt
Trump's Crackdown on Antifa Following Kirk Assassination