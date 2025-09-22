Left Menu

University Launches Independent Review Following Assassination

Utah Valley University is conducting a comprehensive review with an external organization following the assassination of Charlie Kirk. The university is reinforcing its dedication to free speech, intellectual inquiry, and constructive dialogue amid this crisis.

Utah Valley University is taking decisive action by initiating an independent review with an external organization after the shocking assassination of Charlie Kirk.

The institution is using this incident to reaffirm its commitment to uphold principles of free speech, intellectual inquiry, and constructive dialogue.

This move comes as part of efforts to maintain a safe and open academic environment where diverse ideas can freely circulate.

