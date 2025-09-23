Lithuania Urges NATO's 'Drone Wall' Collaboration with Ukraine
Lithuania's foreign minister has emphasized Ukraine's crucial role in NATO's plans for a 'drone wall' due to its extensive experience with counter-drone technology. This call follows recent Russian drone incursions into Poland, highlighting deficiencies in EU and NATO defenses. Collaborative efforts with Ukraine and stronger sanctions against Russia are advocated.
Lithuania is calling for Ukraine's involvement in NATO's 'drone wall' project to bolster border defenses, citing Ukraine's expertise in drone warfare. Recent Russian drone intrusions into Poland have underscored the need for improved detection and response systems across the European Union and NATO.
During the UN General Assembly, Lithuanian officials highlighted gaps in current EU defenses, stressing the importance of integrating Ukraine's technology on the frontline. The situation has raised concerns about Russia exploiting NATO's indecisiveness to target alliance territories.
Meanwhile, discussions at the United Nations also addressed the necessity for tougher sanctions against Russia, particularly on its energy sector, to dismantle its war capabilities. The United States' active involvement is deemed crucial for the efficacy of European sanctions.
