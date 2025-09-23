Left Menu

Tharoor Debunks Trump's Ceasefire Claims on India-Pakistan Conflict

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor refutes President Trump's claims of mediating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan during Operation Sindoor. Tharoor insists India independently targeted terror infrastructure without external persuasion, dismissing Trump's assertions. India and Pakistan reached a ceasefire deal following direct talks, with India denying any third-party mediation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 10:50 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 10:50 IST
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a firm denial of President Donald Trump's repeated claims of brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor stated that India never required external persuasion. According to Tharoor, India's Operation Sindoor was solely aimed at targeting terrorist infrastructures in Pakistan, achieving its objectives from the onset.

Launched on May 7, Operation Sindoor was a direct response to the tragic April 22 attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 civilian lives. India struck terror networks within Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, culminating in an understanding to cease hostilities by May 10 after four intense days of military actions.

Tharoor emphasized that the resolution was reached through direct communications between the DGMOs of India and Pakistan. He noted that while the U.S. might have influenced Pakistan's decision to de-escalate, India maintained a position of resolving the issue independently, firmly rejecting third-party mediation claims.

