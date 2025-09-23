Tharoor Debunks Trump's Ceasefire Claims on India-Pakistan Conflict

In a firm denial of President Donald Trump's repeated claims of brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor stated that India never required external persuasion. According to Tharoor, India's Operation Sindoor was solely aimed at targeting terrorist infrastructures in Pakistan, achieving its objectives from the onset.

Launched on May 7, Operation Sindoor was a direct response to the tragic April 22 attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 civilian lives. India struck terror networks within Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, culminating in an understanding to cease hostilities by May 10 after four intense days of military actions.

Tharoor emphasized that the resolution was reached through direct communications between the DGMOs of India and Pakistan. He noted that while the U.S. might have influenced Pakistan's decision to de-escalate, India maintained a position of resolving the issue independently, firmly rejecting third-party mediation claims.