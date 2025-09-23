Left Menu

Sunsure Energy's Milestone in Uttar Pradesh: Pioneering Green Power with 82.5 MW Solar Plant

Sunsure Energy commissions an 82.5 MW solar plant in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, marking a significant milestone in its renewable energy expansion. The project supports Uttar Pradesh's clean energy transition, aiming to boost industrial sustainability. Sunsure targets nearly 300 MW capacity, transitioning towards a 10 GW goal by 2030.

  • Country:
  • India

Sunsure Energy has announced the commissioning of an 82.5 MW solar power plant in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, a landmark in the company's green energy expansion. The plant is expected to generate 12.8 crore units annually, significantly offsetting CO₂ emissions and bolstering the state's clean energy transition.

This achievement is Sunsure Energy's tenth solar facility in Uttar Pradesh, enhancing its standing as a primary renewable energy provider with 260 MWp open access solar plants already operational across the state. The company supplies power to a wide range of industries, ensuring a reliable and cost-effective green energy source.

Chairman & CEO Shashank Sharma highlighted that the new plant underscores the commitment to support Uttar Pradesh's industrial growth with sustainable energy. Sunsure is advancing with integrated solar and Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) projects, aiming for 500 MW by fiscal year 2026 and a long-term vision of 10 GW by 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)

