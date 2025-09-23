Amit Shah Kickstarts Startup Conclave 2025 in Gujarat with Vision to Propel India Forward
Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the Startup Conclave 2025 in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. Under the theme 'Elevate, Innovate, and Accelerate,' the event aims to boost India's startup ecosystem, aligning with PM Modi's vision. Industry leaders, venture capitalists, and students will engage in discussions to enhance India's startup leadership globally.
In a bid to accelerate India's presence in the global startup ecosystem, Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the Startup Conclave 2025 in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, on Tuesday.
Held under the theme 'Elevate, Innovate, and Accelerate' at Mahatma Mandir, the conclave brings together students, industry leaders, and entrepreneurs to brainstorm and align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of making India prominent in the startup world.
Amit Shah expressed confidence that the event would surpass the success of its 2023 predecessor, which saw participation from around 2,500 startups. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other officials attended, supporting discussions aiming to elevate India's innovation landscape.
