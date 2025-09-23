Left Menu

Mission Shakti-5: Yogi Adityanath's Bold Move for Women's Empowerment in UP

The fifth phase of Uttar Pradesh's Mission Shakti spearheaded by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath focuses on women's safety and empowerment from September 22 to October 21. Key initiatives include helplines, education, health camps, and self-defense training aiming to create a safe, empowered, and opportunity-rich environment for women.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government has launched the fifth phase of Mission Shakti, a month-long initiative aimed at enhancing women's safety, empowerment, and self-reliance. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the campaign runs from September 22 to October 21, with a primary focus on women's safety.

Efforts in this phase include the introduction of special women's helpline numbers, increased women's police stations, and more women in the police force. Additional initiatives like strengthening pink booths and patrolling squads are part of the plan to encourage women to engage confidently in societal activities.

Educational empowerment is a cornerstone, with a push for girls' education via scholarships and digital education, particularly in rural areas. Women's health is addressed through workshops and health camps, while economic independence is supported by promoting entrepreneurship and providing financial assistance to small businesses run by women. Legal measures and fast-track courts reinforce the government's zero-tolerance stance on crimes against women.

(With inputs from agencies.)

