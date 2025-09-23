Global Synergy: Prisma and IGX Forge Path for Modern Gas Markets

Prisma European Capacity Platform GmbH and Indian Gas Exchange Limited (IGX) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at fostering cooperation in the gas market sector. This partnership is set to stimulate transparent, efficient, and sustainable growth in the industry.

The agreement outlines plans to develop modern digital solutions for gas and LNG booking and trading, as well as providing platforms for knowledge exchange and training for regulators and market stakeholders. The MoU was signed during a delegation's visit to Prisma's Leipzig base, highlighting a significant step in international collaboration.

Rajesh Kumar Mediratta of IGX emphasized the importance of digital solutions in the growth of India's gas sector, pointing to Europe's experience. Götz Linke of Prisma expressed pride in supporting India's journey towards a competitive gas market, reinforcing the idea that international cooperation is crucial for efficient energy systems.

