Punjab Government Ensures Timely Pensions for Zilla Parishad Retirees
Punjab's Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema announced direct pension credits for Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis retirees before the 10th of each month. Over 3,000 pensioners will benefit. Pending arrears to be released in four installments, ensuring financial parity with other departments, aligning with the Punjab Cabinet's 2025 decision.
In a significant move to bolster the financial security of retired Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis employees, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Tuesday declared that pensions will now be credited directly into the bank accounts of retirees before the 10th of every month. This initiative aims to provide regular and predictable pension disbursements, benefiting over 3,000 individuals.
Additionally, Cheema sanctioned the release of pending arrears for these employees in four installments, aligning their financial treatment with that of other Punjab Government employees. This step honors the February 2025 Punjab Cabinet decision to release arrears worth Rs 14,000 crore, covering revised pay and pensions and ensuring financial stability for state employees.
During a high-level meeting with Rural Development Secretary Ajit Balaji Joshi, Minister Cheema reiterated the AAP-led government's pledge to transparency and fiscal discipline. He emphasized the necessity of these decisions not just for timely payments, but for recognizing the dignity and contributions of state employees, promising sustained efforts to support their financial health.
