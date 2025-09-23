Left Menu

Europe's Push to Cut Russian Oil Ties

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced a goal for Europe to cease importing oil from Russia by year's end, aligning with Trump's stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 22:45 IST
Ursula von der Leyen

In a bold move, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen declared Europe's intent to cut off oil imports from Russia by the end of the year.

The announcement came during a press briefing on Tuesday, as von der Leyen aligned with previous remarks made by former U.S. President Donald Trump.

This strategic shift is poised to significantly impact the geopolitical and economic landscape in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

