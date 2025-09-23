Europe's Push to Cut Russian Oil Ties
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced a goal for Europe to cease importing oil from Russia by year's end, aligning with Trump's stance.
In a bold move, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen declared Europe's intent to cut off oil imports from Russia by the end of the year.
The announcement came during a press briefing on Tuesday, as von der Leyen aligned with previous remarks made by former U.S. President Donald Trump.
This strategic shift is poised to significantly impact the geopolitical and economic landscape in the region.
