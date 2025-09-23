Abandoned Miracle: Infant Found in Bhilwara Forest

A tragic incident of child abandonment unfolded in Bhilwara, Rajasthan, when a 15-day-old infant was discovered alone in a forest. The infant was painfully found with a stone lodged in his mouth, sealed with adhesive to stifle his cries, according to local police reports.

The baby was spotted by a cattle grazer near the Sita Ka Kund temple in the Mandalgarh area. The quick-thinking herder alerted nearby individuals who swiftly removed the obstruction and transported the child to Bijolia's government hospital for urgent medical care.

Doctors at the hospital reported adhesive marks on the child's mouth and thigh. The infant, believed to be about 15 to 20 days old, is currently receiving treatment while authorities investigate this distressing case.