Abandoned Miracle: Infant Found in Bhilwara Forest

A 15-day-old baby was found abandoned in a forest near Bhilwara, Rajasthan. Discovered by a cattle grazer, the infant's mouth was sealed with a stone to suppress his cries. He was taken to a hospital in Bijolia for treatment, where doctors confirmed adhesive marks on his body.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 23-09-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 22:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A tragic incident of child abandonment unfolded in Bhilwara, Rajasthan, when a 15-day-old infant was discovered alone in a forest. The infant was painfully found with a stone lodged in his mouth, sealed with adhesive to stifle his cries, according to local police reports.

The baby was spotted by a cattle grazer near the Sita Ka Kund temple in the Mandalgarh area. The quick-thinking herder alerted nearby individuals who swiftly removed the obstruction and transported the child to Bijolia's government hospital for urgent medical care.

Doctors at the hospital reported adhesive marks on the child's mouth and thigh. The infant, believed to be about 15 to 20 days old, is currently receiving treatment while authorities investigate this distressing case.

