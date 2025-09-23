Left Menu

Zelenskiy to Discuss Security and Energy with Trump Amidst Russian Tensions

Ukrainian President Zelenskiy plans to brief U.S. President Trump on developments in Ukraine's conflict. Key issues include seeking increased Western pressure on Russia, and addressing European dependency on Russian oil and gas for security and economic stability.

Updated: 23-09-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 23:14 IST
In a pivotal diplomatic move, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy revealed plans to update U.S. President Donald Trump on the latest developments from the frontline in Ukraine. Zelenskiy emphasized the need for more substantial Western intervention to curb Russian aggression.

Security guarantees are a focal point of the upcoming discussions, aiming to fortify Ukraine's defenses and strategic alliances. The two leaders also intend to tackle the ongoing conundrum of European reliance on Russian oil and gas resources.

President Zelenskiy is expected to advocate for measures reducing this dependency, seeing it as crucial for both regional security and economic sovereignty. The dialogue underscores the broader geopolitical stakes in Eastern Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

