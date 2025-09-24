Left Menu

Race Against Time: U.N.'s Last-Ditch Nuclear Diplomacy with Iran

The U.N. nuclear watchdog, led by Rafael Grossi, is racing to secure a deal with Iran to avoid international sanctions. Critical discussions involve restoring U.N. inspector access to Iran's nuclear facilities amid intense negotiations with European powers and the U.S., with sanctions looming imminently.

24-09-2025
Grossi

In a critical diplomatic maneuver, U.N. nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi announced that a team of inspectors is en route to Iran. This action hinges on a potential agreement with Tehran and European powers to ward off impending international sanctions.

Talks focus on European demands for Iran to restore inspector access to sensitive nuclear sites, manage enriched uranium stock concerns, and engage in discussions with the U.S. Grossi emphasized, "Where there is a will, there is a way," as inspectors stand ready, pending Iran's political will.

With sanctions set to return imminently, Grossi reported ongoing intense diplomacy involving Iran, Europe, and the U.S. He had previously arranged technical measures with Iran to facilitate inspectors' return to key sites. These measures remain under scrutiny with time running short and pressure mounting for tangible progress.

