Drone Strike Hits Gazprom's Salavat Complex

The Salavat petrochemical complex, owned by Gazprom, in Russia's Bashkortostan region, experienced an assault involving Ukrainian drones, as reported by regional governor Radiy Khabirov on his Telegram channel.

Efforts by emergency services are underway to contain and extinguish the flames ignited by the incident, Khabirov stated.

The attack underscores growing regional tensions and the strategic importance of energy infrastructure in conflict zones.

(With inputs from agencies.)