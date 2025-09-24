Left Menu

Drone Strike Hits Gazprom's Salavat Complex

The Salavat petrochemical complex in Russia's Bashkortostan, controlled by Gazprom, was reportedly attacked by Ukrainian drones, according to Governor Radiy Khabirov. Emergency services are responding to extinguish the resulting fire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 11:49 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 11:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Salavat petrochemical complex, owned by Gazprom, in Russia's Bashkortostan region, experienced an assault involving Ukrainian drones, as reported by regional governor Radiy Khabirov on his Telegram channel.

Efforts by emergency services are underway to contain and extinguish the flames ignited by the incident, Khabirov stated.

The attack underscores growing regional tensions and the strategic importance of energy infrastructure in conflict zones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

