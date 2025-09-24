Drone Strike Hits Gazprom's Salavat Complex
The Salavat petrochemical complex in Russia's Bashkortostan, controlled by Gazprom, was reportedly attacked by Ukrainian drones, according to Governor Radiy Khabirov. Emergency services are responding to extinguish the resulting fire.
The attack underscores growing regional tensions and the strategic importance of energy infrastructure in conflict zones.
(With inputs from agencies.)
