Former AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal Challenges Conviction in High-Profile Suicide Abetment Case
Former AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal has contested his conviction in a suicide abetment case at the Delhi High Court. Accused of criminal conspiracy, Jarwal and others were found guilty in February 2024. The case involves allegations of intimidation and extortion against a deceased doctor, linked to water supply issues.
Ex-AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal has approached the Delhi High Court, contesting a conviction in a high-profile case involving the alleged abetment of a doctor's suicide. Jarwal, alongside associates, was found guilty by a trial court in February 2024.
The case, initiated by an FIR at the Neb Sarai police station in 2020, centers around Dr. Rajendra Singh's death. Senior Advocate N. Hariharan, representing Jarwal, requested the matter be moved to Justice Amit Mahajan's bench, already handling a related petition. This appeal coincides with pending sentencing arguments at Rouse Avenue Court.
The contentious case involves allegations of extortion and criminal conspiracy, with claims that Jarwal and co-accused Kapil Nagar intimidated Dr. Singh over water supply operations. The trial, presided over by Special Judge M K Nagpal, culminated in convictions under various IPC sections, emphasizing the trial court's conclusion that charges were substantiated beyond a reasonable doubt.
