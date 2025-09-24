Left Menu

China's Shift at WTO: A Step Towards Fair Trade?

China has decided to maintain its developing country status but will stop seeking Special and Differential Treatment (SDT) benefits at the WTO. This move is seen as a commitment to supporting multilateral trade, despite U.S. pressure for countries like China to give up such privileges entirely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 14:47 IST
China's Shift at WTO: A Step Towards Fair Trade?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant policy shift, China announced it would cease seeking Special and Differential Treatment (SDT) benefits within the World Trade Organization, while still maintaining its status as a developing country. This decision was confirmed by Li Yihong, a senior delegate from China to the WTO.

Despite U.S. criticism that countries should not selectively use SDT benefits, China has shown a commitment to supporting the multilateral trading system. This remains in line with China's identity as a key member of the global south, as reiterated by China's Premier Li Qiang at the UN General Assembly in New York.

The announcement is viewed as a step towards advancing WTO reform discussions, addressing previous concerns by Washington over the unfair advantages perceived to be held by major economies under the developing country label.

TRENDING

1
New Voter Registration Revamped Ahead of Nepal's 2026 Elections

New Voter Registration Revamped Ahead of Nepal's 2026 Elections

 Nepal
2
Narayana Health City: Celebrating Two Decades of Neuro Excellence

Narayana Health City: Celebrating Two Decades of Neuro Excellence

 Global
3
Ukrainian Drone Strike Hits Novorossiisk: Casualties Reported

Ukrainian Drone Strike Hits Novorossiisk: Casualties Reported

 Global
4
WBBPE Releases Final Answer Keys for TET 2023, Paving Way for Results

WBBPE Releases Final Answer Keys for TET 2023, Paving Way for Results

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025