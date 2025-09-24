China's Shift at WTO: A Step Towards Fair Trade?

In a significant policy shift, China announced it would cease seeking Special and Differential Treatment (SDT) benefits within the World Trade Organization, while still maintaining its status as a developing country. This decision was confirmed by Li Yihong, a senior delegate from China to the WTO.

Despite U.S. criticism that countries should not selectively use SDT benefits, China has shown a commitment to supporting the multilateral trading system. This remains in line with China's identity as a key member of the global south, as reiterated by China's Premier Li Qiang at the UN General Assembly in New York.

The announcement is viewed as a step towards advancing WTO reform discussions, addressing previous concerns by Washington over the unfair advantages perceived to be held by major economies under the developing country label.