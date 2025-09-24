China's Shift at WTO: A Step Towards Fair Trade?
China has decided to maintain its developing country status but will stop seeking Special and Differential Treatment (SDT) benefits at the WTO. This move is seen as a commitment to supporting multilateral trade, despite U.S. pressure for countries like China to give up such privileges entirely.
In a significant policy shift, China announced it would cease seeking Special and Differential Treatment (SDT) benefits within the World Trade Organization, while still maintaining its status as a developing country. This decision was confirmed by Li Yihong, a senior delegate from China to the WTO.
Despite U.S. criticism that countries should not selectively use SDT benefits, China has shown a commitment to supporting the multilateral trading system. This remains in line with China's identity as a key member of the global south, as reiterated by China's Premier Li Qiang at the UN General Assembly in New York.
The announcement is viewed as a step towards advancing WTO reform discussions, addressing previous concerns by Washington over the unfair advantages perceived to be held by major economies under the developing country label.
