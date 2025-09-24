Tragedy at the Mines: Fatal Explosion at Jharkhand's CCL

An explosion at an open-cast mine operated by Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district claimed the life of a 55-year-old coal miner while leaving another worker injured. The incident, which occurred on Wednesday evening, has raised concerns about safety measures at the site.

According to Sub-Divisional Police Officer Pawan Kumar, Mahesh Sao was killed instantly, while Radha Devi, aged 56, sustained injuries. She was initially treated at CCL Hospital in the Bhurkunda area but was transferred to Medanta Hospital in Ranchi for advanced medical care, underlining the seriousness of her condition.

The blast happened during the handling of explosives in drilled holes for coal excavation at the Urimari open-cast mine within the Barka-Sayal area. Despite multiple efforts to contact CCL officials for comment, no response has been received, adding to the concerns of inadequate communication and safety protocols.