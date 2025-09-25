Xi Jinping Vows Aggressive Climate Actions for China by 2035

Chinese President Xi Jinping has committed to reducing China's greenhouse gas emissions by 7%-10% by 2035, during a United Nations summit held Wednesday. Xi criticized countries that resist clean energy changes and encouraged developed nations to set stronger emission-reduction examples.

Speaking remotely, Xi detailed China's climate strategies, which include amplifying wind and solar power efforts by more than sixfold by 2030, and ensuring over 30% non-fossil fuel energy consumption by 2035. The address occurs amid tensions with the U.S., which is stepping back from the Paris Climate Agreement.

The summit led by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres highlighted international climate commitments ahead of the COP30 climate meeting in Brazil, stressing the urgency of stronger climate plans by 2035. Bolsonaro warned against denialism, stressing scientific evidence for climate action.

