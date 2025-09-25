Left Menu

Xi Jinping Vows Aggressive Climate Actions for China by 2035

Chinese President Xi Jinping announced ambitious climate goals at a U.N. summit, aiming to reduce China's emissions by 7-10% by 2035. Xi called on developed nations to increase their climate commitments, especially referencing the U.S. withdrawal from the Paris Agreement. The summit emphasized global cooperation for effective climate action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 01:09 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 01:09 IST
Xi Jinping Vows Aggressive Climate Actions for China by 2035
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has committed to reducing China's greenhouse gas emissions by 7%-10% by 2035, during a United Nations summit held Wednesday. Xi criticized countries that resist clean energy changes and encouraged developed nations to set stronger emission-reduction examples.

Speaking remotely, Xi detailed China's climate strategies, which include amplifying wind and solar power efforts by more than sixfold by 2030, and ensuring over 30% non-fossil fuel energy consumption by 2035. The address occurs amid tensions with the U.S., which is stepping back from the Paris Climate Agreement.

The summit led by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres highlighted international climate commitments ahead of the COP30 climate meeting in Brazil, stressing the urgency of stronger climate plans by 2035. Bolsonaro warned against denialism, stressing scientific evidence for climate action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lula Seeks to Rebuild Brazil-US Relations Amidst Tariff Dispute

Lula Seeks to Rebuild Brazil-US Relations Amidst Tariff Dispute

 Global
2
Drone Intrusion Grounds Flights at Aalborg Airport

Drone Intrusion Grounds Flights at Aalborg Airport

 Global
3
U.S. and China Engage in Economic Dialogues

U.S. and China Engage in Economic Dialogues

 United States
4
Trump's Presidential Portrait Pranks at White House

Trump's Presidential Portrait Pranks at White House

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI delivers big productivity gains but risks uneven job impacts

AI promises faster disaster response but risks widening inequalities

AI-driven cyber defense strengthens resilience of critical infrastructure

Mapping global advances in soil nutrient monitoring technologies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025