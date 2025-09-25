Leh clashes part of "deep-rooted conspiracy" to derail talks between Centre and Ladakh leadership, alleges ex-J-K DGP SP Vaid

Former Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) SP Vaid has alleged that the violent clashes in Leh during activist Sonam Wangchuck's ongoing hunger strike were not accidental but part of a "deep-rooted conspiracy" aimed at derailing talks between Ladakh's leadership and the Centre. Pointing to a broader conspiracy, Vaid referenced Wangchuck's earlier remarks comparing Ladakh's struggle with Nepal's Gen Z protest. "Just look at Sonam Wangchuck's talk about the Arab Spring. He appreciates the overthrow of the Nepal government by Gen Z... Seems like a deep-rooted conspiracy... After all, someone responsible should be identified, and strict legal action should be taken... They should be booked under the Public Safety Act and charged for instigating violence," he told ANI on Wednesday.

Vaid also expressed concern over the timing of the clashes that left four people dead and dozens injured. "The talks were scheduled for October 6, and even proposed for the 25th or 26th, and despite that, the situation became violent today. We should see who benefits from this... Who is the real trigger? Four lives were lost. Dozens of people were injured, and property and vehicles were burnt. It is very important to fix the responsibility..." he said. Vaid, while speaking to ANI, also noted that the violence was not a spontaneous reaction borne out of frustration since talks were underway.

"It was not a matter of frustration while the talks were going on. The Government of India is willing to talk... The 25th is tomorrow, today is the 24th. Why did the violence happen today?... It seems there's a political motive behind this," he added. Vaid also alleged that the unrest was planned, pointing to attacks on political and security establishments. "The way the BJP office was set on fire, it was targeted... The local Hill Council was set on fire. CRP police vehicles and public property were damaged. This seems like a well-planned conspiracy. The way Congress supported stone pelting and the way they're calling for a shutdown, I don't think they're playing a positive role in this. They want to cash in on a situation like this. So, this should be dealt with firmly," he said.

Vaid condemned the violence and claimed that political forces had misled Ladakh's youth. "The youth have been misguided. They think they're fighting for some righteous cause, but they're being exploited. Youth face issues such as unemployment and many other challenges... However, these issues can be brought to the government's attention through elected representatives... The unemployment issues aren't just in Ladakh... They (youth) think they can solve them through violence... They should push the government through their representatives to introduce schemes and provide employment opportunities. If there were a genuine demand for Ladakh, the government would consider it. I think they thought they were fighting for a righteous cause, so they burned property. They have been misled and misguided and misused by politicians..." he told ANI.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, activist Sonam Wangchuk began a hunger strike on September 10 demanding the Sixth Schedule and statehood for Ladakh. The protest turned violent, resulting in clashes with police and damage to public property. The ministry said the Government of India has been in active dialogue with the Apex Body Leh and the Kargil Democratic Alliance on these issues through the High-Powered Committee (HPC), its sub-committee, and multiple informal meetings.

It noted that the process had delivered key outcomes, including raising reservations for the Ladakh scheduled tribe from 45 per cent to 84 per cent, providing one-third women's reservations in the councils, declaring Bhoti and Purgi as official languages, and starting recruitment for 1,800 posts. However, the ministry added that "certain politically motivated individuals were unhappy with the progress made under HPC and have been attempting to sabotage the dialogue process."

The next meeting of the High-Powered Committee has been scheduled for October 6, with additional meetings set for September 25 and 26 with Ladakh leaders. (ANI)

