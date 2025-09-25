Injustices against YSRCP cadre during coalition rule will be addressed: Margani Bharat

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader Margani Bharat on Wednesday welcomed the launch of the party's new 'Digital Book' initiative, terming it a decisive step toward documenting and addressing the alleged injustices faced by YSRCP workers during the tenure of the current coalition government in Andhra Pradesh. Speaking to media persons, Bharat stated that injustices committed over the last 16 to 17 months, particularly against YSRCP cadre and supporters, will not go unpunished. He asserted that accountability would be ensured once party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy returns to power, possibly in the 2029 elections.

"... All the injustice committed by the current coalition government over the past 16 to 17 months, particularly against YSR Congress Party workers and supporters. All those who have committed injustices will be brought to justice when YRSR chief Jagan Mohan Reddy comes to power, possibly in the upcoming 2029 election..." Margani Bharat said. He further added, "Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched a digital book stating that anybody who has faced injustice can upload evidence of their grievances to be documented in a digital library..."

Earlier in the day, YSR Congress Party president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the Digital Book via the party's official platform. The initiative is aimed at standing in solidarity with YSRCP workers and leaders who have allegedly faced political victimisation during the current regime. Through this initiative, anyone can directly upload details of the injustice they have faced, ensuring that every incident is recorded and preserved in a permanent digital diary. In addition to the website, an IVRS call facility has been set up through 040-49171718, allowing workers and victims to register their grievances over the phone.

Jagan Mohan Reddy clarified that these records are not merely symbolic but will form the foundation for action once the party returns to power. He announced that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) will be constituted to investigate all documented cases. "Even if someone has retired, moved out of the state, or lives overseas, we will pursue each case, bring the culprits before the law, and deliver justice to the victims," he said.

Taking a swipe at political opponents, Jagan also addressed criticism surrounding alleged "Red Books," stating that the new initiative will demonstrate how a "Digital Book of Truth and Justice" operates.(ANI)

