CBI declares Rs 2 lakh reward each for information on two absconding cops in MP's Guna custodial death case

In order to gather leads to locate and apprehend both the accused Sanjit Singh Mavai and Uttam Singh Kushwaha, and to motivate the general public to provide credible information about the accused persons, a cash reward of Rs. 2 lakh against each of them has been declared by CBI.

ANI | Updated: 25-09-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 10:29 IST
Absconding accused police officers: Sanjit Singh Mavai and Uttam Singh Kushwaha in MP's Guna custodial death case (Photo: CBI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday declared a cash reward of Rs 2 lakh each for providing credible information about two absconding accused police officers, Sanjit Singh Mavai and Uttam Singh Kushwaha, in the custodial death of Deva Pardhi in Guna, Madhya Pradesh. A case relating to the custodial death of one Deva Pardhi in Myana Police Station, Guna, Madhya Pradesh, is being investigated by the CBI. Three accused persons, Sub Inspector Devraj Singh Parihar, Town Inspector Zubair Khan and one private person, were arrested and chargesheeted.

However, two accused police officers, Sanjit Singh Mavai, the then Town Inspector of Myana Police Station, and Uttam Singh Kushwaha, the then Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Myana Police Station, are absconding. Non-Bailable Warrants (NBW) of arrest have been issued against them, and both the absconding accused were also declared 'Proclaimed Offenders'. In order to gather leads to locate and apprehend both the accused Sanjit Singh Mavai and Uttam Singh Kushwaha, and to motivate the general public to provide credible information about the accused persons, a cash reward of Rs. 2 lakh against each of them has been declared by CBI.

Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Charan Mohan Majhi has ordered the suspension of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of Choudwar police station in Odisha's Cuttack district after an incident of an alleged custodial death, the state administration officials said on Tuesday. According to an official statement from the Chief Minister's office, ACP Biswa Ranjan Sahu, in charge of Choudwar police station, was suspended after a complaint was lodged alleging custodial death of Rasananda Nayak, who was taken into custody after being accused of vehicle theft. According to the complaint, who is also Nayak's wife, officials beat the person to death in the police station. However, officials are yet to ascertain the cause of the death.

Apart from the ACP, Superintendent of Police Niranjan Goda, Constable Kamal Lochan Majhi of Odisha Armed Police Force (OAPF) have earlier been suspended over this case due to dereliction of duty. Rasananda Nayak, a resident of Dhenkanal district, was detained at the Choudwar police station after being accused of stealing a vehicle. The person was admitted to the SCB medical college in critical condition on Monday night, with the doctors declaring him dead in the hospital. The accused had been in custody since Monday.

However, the cause of death is yet to be ascertained, officials said. Further investigation into the incident is ongoing. (ANI)

