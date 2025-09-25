Left Menu

Kolkata: Heavy rainfall leads to severe waterlogging in parts of city

Severe waterlogging was witnessed in parts of Kolkata amid heavy rainfall across the city. The downpour disrupted traffic movement in multiple areas and caused inconvenience to the citizens as well.

ANI | Updated: 25-09-2025 10:30 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 10:30 IST
Heavy rainfall leads to severe waterlogging in parts of Kolkata city (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Severe waterlogging was witnessed in parts of Kolkata amid heavy rainfall across the city. The downpour disrupted traffic movement in multiple areas and caused inconvenience to the citizens as well. This morning, visuals from Kolkata's Bhawanipore area showed people walking through waterlogged roads.

On Wednesday, heavy rainfall in Northern Park, Bhawanipur, caused waterlogging at the Durga Puja pandals in the city. Meanwhile, amid flooding in Kolkata, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor stated on Wednesday that he had cancelled his visit to the city.

In a post on X, Tharoor also expressed grief over the loss of lives due to the disaster in Eastern India City. "Saddened to hear about the devastating floods, the loss of life, flooded streets and homes, stranded cars& buses, and worse, in Kolkata. I was to speak there today and tomorrow, but have cancelled my visit in the circumstances and am nursing a sore throat at home instead. My best wishes to the City of Joy for a speedy recovery from its current distress," Tharoor posted on X.

Earlier on Wednesday, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi expressed concerns over the devastation caused by flooding in West Bengal's Kolkata, and urged the state and central government to help restore normalcy. Gandhi paid condolences to the families of those who have lost their loved ones and urged Congress workers to extend support.

"My thoughts are with the people of Kolkata and other parts of West Bengal as they endure the devastation caused by incessant rainfall and flooding. Heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones. I urge Congress workers to extend all possible support, and request State & Central Govts to act swiftly to help restore normalcy," Gandhi posted on X. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for each of the kin of the deceased who lost their lives due to an electrocution incident following the heavy rainfall triggered by a cloudburst.

Banerjee added that the state government will also ensure employment is provided to the next of kin. CM Banerjee further added that the water levels in Kolkata had receded significantly following floods in the city.

"Water levels have receded significantly, although the Ganga experienced substantial flooding. Except for a few low-lying areas, most of the water has drained. Nature is beyond our control. For those who tragically lost their lives due to electrocution yesterday (September 23), the State Government will provide Rs 2 lakh to their families. While money cannot replace lives, we will also ensure that employment is provided to the next of kin, even if CESC fails to do so," the Chief Minister. (ANI)

