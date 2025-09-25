Left Menu

Nippon Steel Faces Challenges Over U.S. Steel Acquisition

Nippon Steel encounters a minor disagreement with the U.S. government over a golden share authority tied to its U.S. Steel acquisition. The Trump administration's move reflects its policy to protect domestic jobs. Despite this, Nippon Steel commits to investing in U.S. Steel to enhance competitiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 25-09-2025 12:05 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 12:05 IST
Nippon Steel, Japan's leading steelmaker, is experiencing a slight conflict with the U.S. government regarding the golden share authority related to its purchase of U.S. Steel, according to the company's president.

The issue surfaced as the Wall Street Journal reported that the Trump administration had previously stopped U.S. Steel's plant closure plans, utilizing a golden share's authority.

Nippon Steel remains committed to investing in U.S. Steel, including $300 million to modernize operations, despite this disagreement and plans to release a new business strategy soon.

